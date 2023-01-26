Austin drivers have new option to pay for parking

Drivers in Austin have a new option available to pay for parking.

Starting this week, the way.com app, which had only been used for off-street parking, can now be used for on-street parking as well.

The app allows users to search for nearby parking. Then, the user enters their parking space number (or license plate number, depending on the location), vehicle information and length of stay. Users can also manage and extend their parking sessions and access parking history and receipts.

Drivers can also use the Park ATX to manage their parking sessions remotely. With Park ATX, drivers get two 15-minute free parking sessions every 24 hours by using codes "FREE15ATX1" and "FREE15ATX2."

In 2020, Austin had partnered with Google to let drivers pay for parking through the Google Maps app, but that pilot program has ended.