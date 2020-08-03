Austin Emergency Center offering free COVID-19 testing and assessment

Austin Emergency Center is offering a full day of free COVID-19 testing and assessment for the public at two of its locations. The free testing and assessment will be on Thursday, August 6, and will be conducted via a drive-thru service from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Austin Emergency Center is a freestanding emergency room with four locations in Austin. The two locations that will have free testing and assessments are:

South Lamar

4015 S Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78704



Anderson Mill

13435 US Hwy. 183 N,

Austin, TX 78750

Austin Emergency Center says it will be working with its lab to get the COVID-19 test results back to the patients within 72 hours.

For more information, you can go to the Austin Emergency Center website.

