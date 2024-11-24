Austin Empty Bowl Project raises funds to support food-insecure Central Texans

The Brief The Austin Empty Bowl Project raises funds for Central Texas Food Bank's Kids Café and Meals on Wheels Central Texas. Local Austin area potters made more than a thousand bowls for the project. Attendees then give a donation to pick out a bowl and enjoy some soup from over 30 area restaurants.



The 28th annual Austin Empty Bowl Project brought in thousands for a good cause.

"We have over 30 restaurants, over 200 gallons of soup," said project co-director Deb Dixon.

The event donates all proceeds to Kids Café, a program of the Central Texas Food Bank, and to Meals on Wheels Central Texas.

"The Central Texas Food Bank has school pantries where we have pantries in over five schools. We also have after-school meals and summer meals. And 1 in 4 children go to bed hungry in our service area. So, it's critical that this event raises as much funds as possible to support those kids," said CTFB president & CEO Sari Vaske.

Throughout the year, local Austin area potters make more than a thousand soup bowls and donate them to the project.

"We have our communities of potters, our restaurants and our musicians that have all come together and donated time and materials in support of something pretty terrific," said Dixon.

At the event each year, attendees give a donation, pick out a ceramic bowl, choose from several soups from different restaurants, listen to live music and bid in a silent auction.

After lunch, guests take their bowls home as a reminder that others less fortunate have empty bowls.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

MORE AUSTIN NEWS

"There's over 530,000 people that don't know where their next meal is going to come from throughout 21 counties. So, this event supports those families," said Vaske.

For Pflugerville resident Kim Hanson, supporting the Empty Bowl Project has become a special tradition. Every year for the past 20 years, she’s celebrated her birthday by attending the event.

This year, for her 40th, she took it up a notch—bringing 40 friends and family along to give back and make her special day even more meaningful.

"I just think it's really important for the community to help to support each other. And this goes to support people in our community that need food. And it helps with the children who don't have enough to eat throughout the year. So, I love to come and support this mission," said Hanson.

Hanson says she hopes to continue the tradition for years to come.

You can find more information about the Austin Empty Bowl Project here.