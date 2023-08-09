New Austin Energy GM discusses high bills, winter storm response

Austin Energy General Manager Bob Kahn was recently appointed to the role by the Interim City Manager.

His appointment came after the previous general manager, Jackie Sargent, stepped down not long after the city's controversial response to the February ice storm.

Many Austinites say they're frustrated by high energy bills during the summer heat.

"I feel like I already pay so much for rent," resident Tanna Rutherford said. "Whenever our energy starts to go up and water and electricity, it's really frustrating because it's like I'm already trying to maintain my budget within college, and it's almost like rent being raised with their prices. It's just adding on to the things that I have to worry about."

"At least $100 for one person a month for utility bills. It's insane," resident Lydia Hamilton said.

Kahn says anyone who needs help paying bills can reach out about assistance programs.

"Energy costs money to generate, and costs go up," he said.

Base rate changes were approved last year.

"We're doing that because we need to maintain our financial strength. Most utilities have a 200 plus day reserve margin on their money, and we're at 93 days right now, which is a problem, and our goal is 150," Kahn said.

"Electricity is something that's a basic need. Everybody needs it, so I just wish that they would maybe think about the people who can't afford stuff," Rutherford said.

Another source of frustration: the February storm which left thousands without power.

"We were just cooped up in the apartment for almost a week," Rutherford said.

"What I'd say is our assessment could have been done better," Kahn said. "We're going to be working on that in the after-action report. And then the communication that followed the assessment was not accurate, so we let the customers down."

He says they're looking into the effects of burying power lines or hardening lines.

"We need to be nimble, we need to be flexible," he said about challenges the utility faces.

However, some Austinites say they fear being priced out.

"Rents are already so high, and that's increasing. So having to worry about other things to put into the budget that are just going to grow and grow and grow, it's hard to see myself living here long term," Rutherford said.

Austin Energy also announced the Homeless Student Assistance Fund, where customers can donate to help students in need.