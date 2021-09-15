Austin Energy crews depart for Houston to assist after Nicholas

article

Austin Energy is sending crews to assist in Houston as many remain without power following Hurricane Nicholas.

In the wake of Hurricane Nicholas Austin Energy says it sent line workers and support personnel to help with restoration efforts.

23 Austin Energy team members departed Austin this morning with bucket trucks and other equipment to help bring power back for affected communities. Austin Energy says the team is prepared to provide help for at least a week in Houston and the surrounding area.

Austin Energy says it received the request for mutual aid from CenterPoint Energy.

"I’m proud to work with such a great team of professionals," said Elton Richards, Austin Energy vice president of Electric System Field Operations. "Their willingness to help the people of Houston – in addition to the hard work they do every day for Austin Energy customers – is what being a public power utility is all about."

According to Austin Energy, deploying aid during a pandemic requires extra care and consideration saying in a statement:

"To ensure the safety of our employees, our crews will only work with other Austin Energy staff, staying with their same team members and following established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional safety measures are also taken into consideration when setting up lodging for the crews."

