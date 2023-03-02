Power outages possible Thursday due to high wind, damaged trees, Austin Energy says

Austin Energy says it's preparing for severe weather Thursday.

With possible wind gusts of up to 50 mph, trees that were damaged in last month's ice storm could cause power outages again if the limbs and branches connect with power lines.

Austin Energy says it's preparing crews to respond.

You can check for power outages in your area and report them at outagemap.austinenergy.com. You can also report outages by texting OUT to 287846 or by calling 512-322-9100.

What to do if you see a downed power line

Consider all wires energized and dangerous. Even de-energized lines may become energized at any time.

Stay at least 35 feet away from downed lines.

Never touch a downed power line or anything in contact with a power line.

Never use any object to move a downed wire.

You can report a downed power line by calling 512-322-9100. Find more safety tips at austinenergy.com/outages/during-an-outage.

How to prepare for power outages

Sign up for outage alerts at austinenergy.com/go/alerts

Assemble an emergency kit and store it in a convenient place.

Charge your electronics and batteries.

Find additional preparation tips and other helpful resources at austinenergy.com/go/prepare.