The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 a.m. for Gillespie, Blanco, Travis, Llano, and Burnet Counties.

Already this morning, we've seen some storms producing quarter size hail in our area.

The rain will clear up later this morning, but then get ready for round two.

The severe weather threat increases this evening with all counties in our area under at least a slight risk (Level 2) and some under an elevated risk (Level 3) of severe storms.

