Central Texas weather: Severe weather risk increases this afternoon, evening

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Central Texas weather: Some storms early Thursday morning, severe weather threat increases this afternoon

Some areas have already seen some hail, and all Central Texas counties have at least a slight risk of severe weather this evening. Zack Shields shows us the timing of these storms and what to expect in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 a.m. for Gillespie, Blanco, Travis, Llano, and Burnet Counties.

Already this morning, we've seen some storms producing quarter size hail in our area.

The rain will clear up later this morning, but then get ready for round two.

MORE: Damaged trees could cause power outages in Austin area Thursday

The severe weather threat increases this evening with all counties in our area under at least a slight risk (Level 2) and some under an elevated risk (Level 3) of severe storms.

