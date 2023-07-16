50 honorary mascots adopted through Austin FC, Austin Pets Alive! partnership

Austin Pets Alive! and Austin FC are celebrating a milestone of 50 honorary mascot adoptions!

July 14, 2023 was proclaimed "Austin FC Honorary Mascot Day" in the City of Austin.

In 2021, APA! and Austin FC teamed up for a first-of-its-kind partnership to feature adoptable shelter dogs as honorary mascots at each regular-season home match.

During that first year, all 17 honorary mascots were adopted, including dogs who are incontinent, dogs who had been hit by cars and senior dogs, says APA!

In the second year, that number went up to 20 with the adoption of some very special dogs including Rose, who was shot through her spine as a puppy and Marla, a distemper survivor.

So far this season, 13 mascots have been adopted, including a litter of puppies named after characters from the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso.

Otis, a 10-month-old deaf and blind July Hound currently living in a foster home, served as Saturday's mascot for Austin FC's home match versus Sporting KC.