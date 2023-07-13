New partnership hopes to find homes for dogs amid city shelter overcrowding

Austin Pets Alive! and Austin Animal Center are partnering to get dogs out of the city shelter and into foster homes.

Last month, FOX 7 Austin shared about ongoing overcrowding issues at AAC which has caused the center to close intake and waive adoption fees indefinitely.

APA! and AAC are now working together to reduce the number of dogs housed in crates at the city shelter. In addition to the 120-250 animals APA! takes in from the center monthly, APA! will also take on up to 30 medium/large dogs at a time to help with space.

APA! will focus on placing the dogs into foster homes while they wait for their adoptive families. APA! is also providing all necessary booster vaccines, heartworm treatment, flea treatment, or deworming and AAC is providing all initial medical care, including spay/neuter.

To foster or adopt an AAC dog in APA!’s care, you can visit Austin Pets Alive! or Austin Animal Center online. You can also email APA! to get matched with a dog in need.

AAC is open for walk-in adoptions at the shelter at Levander Loop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Tuesday, and from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

APA! is waiving adoption fees for on-site animals in its downtown location through July 16. Spay/neuter deposits still apply. APA! is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. at 1156 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78703, and its Tarrytown Location at 3118 Windsor Rd, Austin, TX 78703.