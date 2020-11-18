Austin FC unveils first-ever primary jersey ahead of 2021 season

Without even having played a single match, the hype for Austin‘s very own Major League Soccer team continues to grow.

Austin FC has unveiled their first-ever primary jersey ahead of their upcoming 2021 season and on Wednesday fans got the chance to get their hands on them.

“We’re here to get the first-ever Austin FC jersey, to be the first ones to put it on here in Austin,” said fan Sergio Tristan.

Dozens of people including Tristan and his son lined up early Wednesday to not only get a glimpse of the new jerseys but have one of their own. This is also the first time the jersey’s design, prominent black and green vertical stripes with the club's crest on the top right, has been released to the public.

The jerseys were unveiled at Austin FC's mobile retail store the Verde Van. “We built a retro 1983 Chevy and converted it to a retail mobile unit and we are out in the community releasing the jersey today,” said Austin FC's marketing manager Alfredo Naim.

If you weren’t able to get your hands on the jerseys, there’s still plenty of chances to do so.

“The Verde Van will be traveling around Austin, we’re trying to hit all the quadrants of the city to make sure we’re close to all of our supporters. We will be traveling from Wednesday until Saturday and then will have some additional spots eventually,” said Naim.

Jerseys can also be purchased on the official MLS store website as well as in Yeti stores in the future. Austin FC is set to play their first match sometime in the spring.

