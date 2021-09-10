Austin Fire Department events being held to honor 9/11 firefighters

The Austin Fire Department is honoring the firefighters who gave their lives on September 11 and in the aftermath of the terror attacks.

On the 20th anniversary on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. there will be a memorial ceremony at the Buford Fire Tower on Lady Bird Lake.

Afterward, firefighters will head to the Pleasant Valley Drill Tower for the 9/11 Memorial Climb where they'll be in full gear and go up and down the tower in silence to equal the height of the World Trade Center.

At noon, Bagpipes and Drums will perform at the State Capitol in the Rotunda.

The State Capitol event and the memorial ceremony are open to the public.

___

