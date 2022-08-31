Austin Free Day of Yoga offering people chance to try yoga

On Labor Day, September 5, participating studios across the Austin area will offer free yoga classes as part of Free Day of Yoga.

The classes will give people of every age and fitness level a chance to try yoga for the first time, experience a new style of yoga, meet a new instructor, and discover the benefits of yoga.

Free Day of Yoga was created in 1998 by Donna Belk, Charles MacInerney, Ellen Smith, Sharon Moon, and a host of volunteers. The concept has blossomed into an event with thousands of participants each year.

In 2022, the organizers decided to retire and passed on the continuation of the legacy to gym and spa Castle Hill Fitness.

Get a look at all the participating studios here.