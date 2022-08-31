Expand / Collapse search

Austin Free Day of Yoga offering people chance to try yoga

By
Published 
Fitness and Well-being
FOX 7 Austin

Austin Free Day of Yoga at Castle Hill Fitness

Labor Day will be a day of free yoga around town. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has details and gets a look at the Yoga Tone class offered at Castle Hill Fitness.

AUSTIN, Texas - On Labor Day, September 5, participating studios across the Austin area will offer free yoga classes as part of Free Day of Yoga.

The classes will give people of every age and fitness level a chance to try yoga for the first time, experience a new style of yoga, meet a new instructor, and discover the benefits of yoga.

Austin Free Day of Yoga at Pure Yoga Texas

Take the ultimate break from work and try out some yoga around town on Labor Day. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has the details and gets a look at the Super Sixty class at Pure Yoga Texas.

Free Day of Yoga was created in 1998 by Donna Belk, Charles MacInerney, Ellen Smith, Sharon Moon, and a host of volunteers. The concept has blossomed into an event with thousands of participants each year. 

Austin Free Day of Yoga at Shuniya Yoga Collective

Looking to relax and reconnect on Labor Day? Let a free day of yoga be your ultimate work break. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look at one of the studios where you can roll out your mat.

In 2022, the organizers decided to retire and passed on the continuation of the legacy to gym and spa Castle Hill Fitness.

Get a look at all the participating studios here.