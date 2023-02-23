Good Samaritans recognized by City for tackling shooter, saving woman's life
AUSTIN, Texas - Two Good Samaritans are being recognized by the City of Austin for saving a woman's life during a shooting in Northwest Austin.
Armando Zamora and Stephen Giovinazzo were given a distinguished service award.
Back in November, the two men tackled a shooter at a bar in Northwest Austin. The gunman tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend, who was at work.
The customers tackled the shooter and wrestled the gun away, holding him down until police arrived.
Zamora said APD quickly responded to the shooting and made a very traumatic experience a lot less painful.