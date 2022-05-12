Austin-area high school students hold walk out in support of abortion rights

High school students in several Austin-area schools walked out of class Thursday in support of upholding Roe v. Wade. This is in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that suggests the court could overturn the nearly 50-year-old legal precedent.

A group called The Coalition Austin organized the event. Participating schools included Ann Richards High, Austin High, Cedar Park High, Eastside Early College High, Liberal Arts and Science Academy, McCallum High, Travis High, Vandegrift High, and Crockett High.

Students walked out from 1 p.m. to 1:49 p.m. They say that's one minute for each year since the Roe v. Wade decision.

At Eastside Early College High School, about 100 students walked out.

"I'm just furious, and I'm scared for my future," student Raquel Rosales said. "We're here to stand up for our rights basically, basic rights, we have the right to get rid of a child we don't want if we're not financially stable."

"It means a lot to support, because at the end of the day, it's nobody's choice, it's only the person that's having the baby," student Felix Luna said.

Student leaders say they're standing up for what they believe is right.

"Men should not be making laws for us, because it's not their body, they don't know what we go through," Rosales said.

Republican leaders in Texas have said the state is steadfastly pro-life.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has said if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would be "a great day for life."

Recently, Governor Greg Abbott urged the Supreme Court to get the decision out and that Texas will continue to be a pro-life state.

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke has made abortion rights one of the central issues of his campaign.