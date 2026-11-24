The Brief TxDOT's Austin District has expanded its snowplow fleet They will be acquiring a total of 20 additional snowplows ahead of the winter season TxDOT said crews are currently in training to use the plows and have 270 members on standby with supplies of brine and magnesium chloride



Holiday travel is in full swing across Texas, as AAA estimates some 5.7 million people across the state are expected to be on the move for Thanksgiving.

TxDOT's Austin District said it's ready for dangerous conditions with the addition of 20 snowplows to clear the way when extreme weather hits.

TxDOT in Austin adds 20 snowplows

The backstory:

While extreme weather isn't expected for Thanksgiving, temps have continued to drop, and it caught the eye of TxDOT in Austin.

"We are closer to that line, that temperature line, where we do need to start paying more attention to it and watching for the changing conditions," said Tucker Ferguson, of TxDOT's Austin district.

The preparation comes in the midst of a Super El Niño in the Pacific Ocean, where changes in ocean temperatures can influence the jet stream to move further south, meaning it’s more likely that Texas could see wetter and colder conditions.

"If you're cold enough to be dropping below the freezing point, and you're getting rainfall, that rain freezes and eventually it either can become snow or ice or mixed precipitation," says Leslie London, a FOX 7 meteorologist.

TxDOT's Austin District expands its snowplow fleet

TxDOT wants to be ahead of the curve when it comes to the roads. On Tuesday, the department announced new additions to their fleet in the form of snowplows.

"This year we are acquiring an additional 20 that are being delivered and deployed and installed on our trucks," said Ferguson.

This is a big jump from last year's total of five.

2021 Winter Storm Uri in Texas

Dig deeper:

The need for the expansion stems from one of the worst winter events in Texas' history, Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

In February 2021, the entire state was brought to a halt as frigid temps left millions without power and water. It led to over 200 deaths.

Austin received more than six inches of snow and nearly an inch of ice, but at the time, TxDOT's Austin District had no snowplows.

"Since Uri, we've been on a journey to increase the number of snow plows that we have in our fleet," Ferguson said. "We learned a lot of lessons from that event."

What's next:

TxDOT says its crews are currently training to operate the new snowplows, while approximately 270 employees are on standby to respond to winter weather.

The department has also tripled its supplies of brine and magnesium chloride since 2021. Both materials help crews treat roadways and prevent ice from creating hazardous driving conditions.

For Texans traveling this Thanksgiving, TxDOT says monitoring changing weather and road conditions will remain important as the holiday travel season continues.