Austin Humane Society holds Puppy Bowl adoption event

On the eve of the Super Bowl, some four-legged players hit the gridiron in Austin Saturday. The Puppy Bowl returned to the Austin Humane Society after having to cancel last year due to COVID.

"This is our big family-friendly party before the big game, said Sarah Hammel, Director of Community Support Programs with the Austin Humane Society. "It’s a great day for people to come out and see the shelter, see what we do here, learn about our program, and obviously get some snuggles in."

The 15th annual event included vendors, food trucks, games for the kids, and, of course, the famous puppy races and Super Bowl predictions.

"The puppies are going to pick the winner. I think our puppies are like 5 for 6 on actually being correct on their pick," said Hammel.

Local business owners donated their time and talent to help make the Puppy Bowl a success. Businesses such as Luxury Austin Paws Mobile Cat Grooming, which offered $20 nail trims for puppies, and Yard Bar, which served drinks to attendees. All the proceeds go to help the shelter care for puppies in the year to come.

"I love animals and however I can use my skills to do that," said Madame Moxie, owner of Luxury Austin Paws.

"We’re just here having a good time for the dogs," said Yard Bar beverage director Paul Chapin.

The event also offered the chance to take home a new fur-ever friend.

"We saw it last minute and thought let’s go torture ourselves and go look at some puppies for a bit," said Christian Ostberg, who didn’t expect to adopt a puppy, but whose mind was quickly changed. "Came in, saw him right away, and obsessed."

"The puppy bowl was the perfect opportunity to have a new family member," said Zandra who adopted a new puppy named Sadie.

To donate or to learn more about pet adoption, visit austinhumanesociety.org.

