Austin ISD prioritizing campus, A/C improvements with 2022 bond

Last November, Austin voters voted in favor for the 2022 bond that is nearly $2.5 billion for Austin ISD.

The bond focuses on what the district needs the most.

"The district has a lot of aging facilities averaging 50 years or so old," said Michael Mann, executive director of construction management for Austin ISD. "And so, we have a lot of systems in those buildings that are failing now."

Mann said that the district wrapped up the last projects from the 2017 bond over the summer.

"14 large projects this summer, and we have a larger number close to 30 starting in the subsequent summers from the 22-bond funding," Mann said.

About $412 million of the bond will go towards critical deficiencies including life safety systems, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, etc.

"We are upgrading these existing facilities with new modernized HVAC systems that are much more efficient, both more energy efficient," Mann said. "And that means that they also they are also lower cost to maintain and to operate."

Fixing the A/C unit on a campus is a big project and will take time.

"Larger projects on trying to get ahead of it and replacing systems before they fail instead of going for a larger a smaller bond and prolonging the existing systems," Mann said. "We're trying to replace systems before they fail."

Earlier this week, McCallum High School was one of the two campuses in the district to have a major A/C issue.

The district brought in temporary equipment to ensure students stayed cool on campus.

According to Education Austin, McCallum high has seen repeated A/C issues when returning to school.

In the 2022 bond, McCallum high will be one of the many campuses that will benefit.

"McCallum is one of those sites that we've been working on for the last two summers, and we have upcoming work. They also have a phased modernization coming to make even bigger improvements at that campus, similar to what we have at some of our other campuses," said Mann.

Austin ISD wants to reassure parents if one of the schools is dealing with an a/c issue the district will address it now. Whether it's maintenance and operations funded or bond funded. Repairs will be going on throughout the year.