Round Rock ISD teacher creates welcoming return to campus

First day of school pictures are a must for many parents, and at Teravista Elementary at Round Rock ISD, it’s no different. As students walk up to school, they are greeted by a massive sign that says "welcome back superheroes" crafted by fifth grade teacher Holly Brewer.

"I wanted the kids to feel empowered and positive when they had their first steps on campus," Brewer said.

Brewer is a cancer survivor. Her love for decorating began when she was battling the disease. It’s her way of spreading happiness for her students.

"I don’t do boring for my classroom," Brewer said.

Brewer built a tiki hut for her classroom, and a woodlands-themed corner in her room, complete with a digital campfire.

"I want to make the classroom environment fun and inviting for the students we’re here all day long at school it’s our second home away from our actual home," Brewer said.

She knows school isn’t the best experience for everyone, and for others, it can be an escape from the realities of home.

"I know sometimes growing up school wasn’t always fun for some and I want to make that an inviting space for students to feel loved and welcome," Brewer said.

FOX 7 Austin was also there in 2022 to see Brewer’s sign for the first day of school at Teravista, with a Hollywood theme. The school rolled out a red carpet to accompany her design.

To help pay for classrooms supplies and the costs associated with teaching, Brewer started Texas Elegance Yard Cards, a business for signs like the ones at the school. They can be made for birthdays, weddings and other occasions.

It’s her 26th year being a teacher — and 26th year of spreading kindness and love through her decorations.