Austin ISD board votes to close Paredes Middle School

The Brief Austin ISD has voted to close Paredes Middle School The closure will happen immediately, before the 2026–27 school year



The Austin ISD board of trustees voted to close Paredes Middle School weeks before the start of the upcoming school year.

Featured article

Proposal to close Paredes Middle School

The backstory:

Austin ISD Superintendent Matias Segura made the announcement proposing the immediate closure of Paredes Middle School right before the start of the year.

The decision was made after the preliminary accountability ratings were released indicating a fourth consecutive 'F' grade for Paredes.

Under Texas law, four straight failing years authorize the Texas Education Agency to mandate a campus shutdown or allow the state to take over the district.

"The campus currently has 3 failing grades, so we do want to highlight that a 4th is a possibility for Paredes, so I think I would be remiss if we didn't acknowledge that publicly," said Lakesha Drinks, AISD chief of staff.

Turnaround plan

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, the district said Paredes students would move into Bailey or Mendez middle school based on their addresses.

The district shared a 13-page turnaround modification plan. It says the facility will not function as a school for the next year. The property will undergo an evaluation process to determine if it'll be landmarked or repurposed.

About 353 incoming 7th and 8th grade students would have attended Paredes. Roughly 55% would be moved to Bailey Middle School, while the other 45% would attend Mendez Middle School.

Bailey Middle School received a C rating and Mendez received a B last August.

"When we look at where we are specifically at Paredes Middle School, and we think about what is needed to ensure that our students are supported as we start the 2026–27 school year, I felt strongly that the turnaround plan needed to be amended from a restart to a reassignment to both Bailey and Mendez school," said Segura.

While Segura says the closing impacts many, he says the move will allow students to immediately connect through expanded academic programs, fine arts, athletics, and environments equipped to accelerate their growth.

As for the Paredes staff, AISD says every employee will be placed in a position within the district. There will be no layoffs as a result of the decision.

Austin ISD releases next steps

What's next:

The district said students living east of Bluff Springs Road and north of Slaughter Lane will be reassigned to Mendez Middle School.

All other students within the Paredes Middle School boundary will transition to Bailey Middle School.

Families who will be affected will be able to tour their new schools and meet with the principals before the first day of school on August 18.

Family intentions and transition requests will be collected by survey, phone, and in person during the week of August 3.

Families who need in-person support for enrollment can head to Parades Middle School from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on August 3 and 8:15 a.m. to noon on August 6.

For students that live more than two miles from their assigned school, transportation will be provided. Families can find their bus route here starting August 3.