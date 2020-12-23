PfISD suspends sub-varsity activities due to Travis County moving to Stage 5

Pflugerville ISD is temporarily suspending all of its sub-varsity extracurricular, co-curricular, and athletics through the rest of the winter break due to Austin-Travis County moving to Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk response.

In a letter to parents and staff, Superintendent Douglas Killian announced the suspension and also stated that the district still plans to resume classes in-person on Jan. 6 for all students who chose in-person instruction for the next grading period.

However, Killian says the district is still requiring a 14-day quarantine period for anyone "deemed a direct contact to a positive COVID-19 case until Austin-Travis County is once again in Stage 4."

All varsity athletic events are expected to continue as scheduled, but with no spectators permitted, says the letter, which also states that the district will stop all playoff athletic events scheduled at The Pfield for the rest of the winter break.

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW:

Dear PfISD Parents and Staff members,

I hope everyone is having a relaxing, fun, and SAFE Winter Break. Our staff members are taking a much-needed break from the roller coaster of 2020, and I hope you are as well. We have been notified that Austin-Travis County will move to Stage 5 in their COVID-19 Community Risk chart shortly. I know this raises many questions on how we should respond as a community and the safety measures that should be instituted.

As things stand now, Pflugerville ISD still plans to resume classes in-person on January 6, 2021, as scheduled for all students who chose in-person instruction for the third nine weeks. We will update you should this change. As previously shared with families, the district was planning to shorten quarantine times following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Austin Public Health. However, in light of the recent Stage increase, Pflugerville ISD will continue to require a 14-day quarantine period for anyone who is deemed a direct contact to a positive COVID-19 case until Austin-Travis County is once again in Stage 4.

Effective immediately, in an effort to slow the community spread, Pflugerville ISD will temporarily suspend all sub-varsity extracurricular, co-curricular, and athletics through the remainder of the Winter Break. Varsity athletic events will continue as scheduled with no spectators permitted. Additionally, the district will cease all playoff athletic events scheduled at The Pfield for the remainder of the break.

We will continue to evaluate other measures to take and provide additional communication to families before returning on January 6. Enjoy the remainder of your Winter Break, and please remember to physically distance, wear your mask, and wash your hands.

Douglas Killian, Superintendent

Pflugerville ISD

