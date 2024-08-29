Austin ISD high school student brought gun to school: district
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD police arrested a high school student accused of bringing a gun to a campus in South Austin.
Austin ISD said it happened on Thursday, August 29, at Akins Early College High School.
In a letter to parents, principal Michael Herbin said staff received credible information that a student was in possession of a firearm. That information was relayed to the school's resource officer, then Austin ISD police.
Officers found the student who they say was armed with a gun.
No other information was released.