Austin ISD high school student brought gun to school: district

The brief Austin ISD student arrested for bringing gun to high school The gun was brought to Akins Early College High School



Austin ISD police arrested a high school student accused of bringing a gun to a campus in South Austin.

Austin ISD said it happened on Thursday, August 29, at Akins Early College High School.

In a letter to parents, principal Michael Herbin said staff received credible information that a student was in possession of a firearm. That information was relayed to the school's resource officer, then Austin ISD police.

Officers found the student who they say was armed with a gun.

No other information was released.