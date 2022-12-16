Austin ISD school board names new interim superintendent

The Austin Independent School District (AISD) named Matias Segura the new interim superintendent.

Most recently, Segura served as the AISD Chief of Operations, overseeing construction management, planning and asset management, facilities maintenance, transportation and fleet management, food service and warehouse operations.

Before that, he was the Operations Officer for the district.

The vote was unanimous and came late Thursday night.

Segura sent a letter to parents on Dec. 16 saying in part, "If you know me, you know that I am all in for Austin ISD. I find solutions that work, not because I know what’s best, but because I create space for the folks who really understand what’s going on. I listen and I build equitable systems and realign resources to support them. My commitment to you is to provide the support to our teachers and staff so that your children can be successful."

Segura replaces Dr. Anthony Mays who was named the lone finalist for the Alief ISD superintendent job last month in Houston.

A permanent superintendent is not expected to be named until sometime next year.