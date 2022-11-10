Austin ISD Interim Superintendent named lone finalist for job in Alief ISD

Alief ISD, located just outside of Houston, has announced Austin ISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Anthony Mays as the lone finalist in its superintendent search.

Dr. Mays served as Chief of Schools at AISD before being taking over as interim superintendent in July.

At the time, Austin ISD said it would wait to start its search for a permanent superintendent until January with the goal of hiring someone by summer 2023.

"The Board is incredibly excited to name Dr. Anthony Mays as lone finalist for superintendent of Alief ISD," Alief ISD Board President Ann Williams said. "We are confident that he is the perfect candidate to serve as the district’s next leader. He is a proven leader and advocate for public education. We look forward to this new chapter and collaboration in creating not only a stronger Alief ISD, but a stronger Alief community as well."

"I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to lead Alief ISD and I look forward to working with our board members and community to continue to build towards the future," Mays told Alief ISD.



State law requires a 21-day waiting period after a school board names a lone finalist before the school board may take formal action to hire the finalist as the district’s superintendent.