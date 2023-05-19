Austin ISD approves 'meaningful' pay raise for teachers, staff

The Austin Independent School District has approved a pay raise for all of its teachers and staff.

On Thursday night, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously for the new compensation plan.

Under the agreement, teachers, librarians, counselors, instructional coaches and special education related services employees will get a 7 percent raise or the salary on the new pay scale, whichever is better.

The district will also provide a $4 raise for all classified employees making the new minimum pay $20 per hour for information technology, non-instructional support, instructional support, auxiliary, bus driver and police department jobs.

Special education and bilingual stipends will increase to $7,000.

AISD says it will also provide above-market adjustments, increasing base salary by 20 percent for LSSPs and educational diagnosticians.

Administrative Professional pay scale will also go up 5 percent of midpoint for pay grades AP1-12 and 3 percent of midpoint for pay grades AP13-16.