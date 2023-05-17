Round Rock ISD allowing out-of-district enrollment for 2023-24 school year

Round Rock ISD is welcoming students who live outside of district boundaries to enroll at select schools.

"This year, after talking with our principals and our team, we decided there are some campuses who'll be able to have more students enroll in our system, or our school district, and allow parents from outside the school district." said Round Rock ISD superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez.

The superintendent said several teachers in the district have their own children enrolled in their home district, which can be a challenge when getting everyone ready in the morning.

"We have parents who are actually wanting to take advantage of these opportunities," Dr. Azaiez said. "Maybe they work here, and it's more convenient for them to be part of our school district."

Out-of-district enrollment will be available from pre-k to high school.

"We have a lot of programs," Dr. Azaiez said. "Many of them are unique to Round Rock ISD. So, we have a fine art academy in our elementary campuses. We have a dual language campus here, our in our district."

Dr. Azaiez said, as of now, there’s not an exact number of students they are accepting.

"We are allowing all principals to make those calls," he said.

This is the second year the district is allowing out-of-district enrollment. They are still working on ways to provide transportation to the students who live outside the Round Rock ISD boundaries.

"Parents would have to be…providing transportation, whether themselves or somebody or family member or neighbor," Dr. Azaiez said.

The out-of-district application closes May 19. Parents will receive notification on the status of their application by May 26.

Friday, July 28 is the final day to complete an out-of-district student's enrollment with immunization records.