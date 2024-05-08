Austin ISD police adds new motorcycle unit to help patrolling officers

Austin ISD is the largest district in Central Texas. Last year, the state legislature passed House Bill 3, requiring all school districts to have an armed officer on campus.

The issue most school districts in the area have been dealing with is hiring enough qualified officers for the job.

"Austin ISD is launching a group of officers who will be on motorcycles, in and around our campus, mainly around our elementary school campuses, to provide perimeter security and safety in and around the campuses," said Austin ISD police chief Wayne Sneed.

By adding this new motorcycle unit, AISD police chief Wayne Sneed says it will decrease response time in the case of an emergency.

"Using a car to get in and around those areas can be challenging at times, especially during the rush hour. So motorcycles allow for a lot more flexibility," said Chief Sneed.

Adding a motorcycle unit to a school district police department is very new.

"Dallas ISD contacted me wanting to know how we're setting this up because they were looking at doing it as well. So, it's to give you an idea of if you have got a large metropolitan city that's not doing it. It's probably not very popular," said Chief Sneed.

Bexar County has a similar program called "Bike Patrol of Precinct 1." They embrace the idea of community policing by making themselves more approachable and accessible to the citizens of the community.

Chief Sneed says they will start the motorcycle unit small by hiring about 30 officers, and eventually the goal is to hire 70 positions.

"We're obviously interested in finding good people who want to work. With our kids, and our families. And so if there is anyone out there that is interested in riding motorcycles and as a part of law enforcement, this is a great opportunity," said Chief Sneed.

AISD says the school district is expecting to get the motorcycles in the summer of 2024.