Austin ISD Police Chief Sneed released from hospital after motorcycle accident

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The Brief Austin Independent School District Police Department Chief Wayne Sneed has been discharged from the hospital following a motorcycle accident Sneed was injured on June 3 in a motorcycle motorcade crash



Austin ISD Police Department Chief Sneed has been discharged from the hospital nearly four weeks after a motorcycle accident.

What they're saying:

Austin ISD PD released a statement saying Chief Sneed was discharged from Dell Seton Medical Center after nearly four weeks of care and recovery following his motorcycle accident on June 3.

"While his recovery journey continues, Chief is looking forward to focusing on rebuilding his strength in the weeks ahead through rehab."

"We can’t say enough about the care provided by the team at Dell Seton. The love, encouragement, communication, dedication, and treatment they have shown Chief has been exceptional."

"We are so grateful for the continued support shown by our community members, Austin ISD staff, and law enforcement partners who have lifted up Chief and the Austin ISD Police Department with their encouragement, prayers, and well wishes during this time."

"Thank you again for your overwhelming support. Please continue to keep Chief Sneed in your thoughts as he continues his recovery."

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department said that at 8:20 p.m. on June 3, its officers responded to the crash in the area of West US 290 westbound and the MoPac service road ramp near Southwest Parkway.

The crash happened while AISD police officers on motorcycles were in a motorcade. Two police motorcycles, including Sneed's, were involved in the crash.

Sneed was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.