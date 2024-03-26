Texas fifth-grader heads to Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta

Don’t mess with Texas. Texas Terry, that is.

At 11 years old, he'd already played tournaments around the world. The fifth grader made it into the top three, three years in a row, at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship and won his age bracket in 2021.

Next stop for Texas, Augusta National.

"I looked at the leaderboard, and I was in first place by one point, and I looked at my mom and said, ‘I'm going to Augusta,’" said Texas.

Texas had to make it through three qualifiers, a local, sub-regional and regional competition, to secure a spot at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals taking place the Sunday ahead of the Masters Tournament.

He’ll be one of ten boys in his age group and one of 80 kids from around the country and even the world that have qualified.

Naturally, Texas loves the Longhorns and UT alum Scottie Sheffler.

"He has a great short game."

And for this upcoming competition, that’s important.

"It's going to come down to the short game, chipping and putting," said Texas. "You drive for show, putt for dough."

But Texas said what he really loves about the game are the friendships made and time with family.

"When you're competing, yeah, you're going against each other, but when it’s done, you're like best friends," he said.

Texas’ dad, Jim Terry, also grew up playing and loving golf.

"We would take Texas out to the golf course when he was little," said Terry. "He'd hit golf balls with us and then throw the football down the fairway or kick a soccer ball or something just to be active and outside."

It paid off. Dad gets to caddy at Augusta.

"I'll be right there cheering him on and talking about the shots," said Terry.

Until then, they’re navigating practice, home life and fifth grade.

"We'll come out to the course, be outside, be together as a family and practice for a little while and go play a few holes, and then we go home and eat dinner. And he does his homework and hangs out with his dog," said Terry.

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will take place on Sunday, April 7.