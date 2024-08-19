Austin ISD prepares for triple-digit temps on first day of school

What could be the hottest day of the year, Tuesday, also happens to be the first day of school for Austin ISD. That has families concerned about their kids’ safety in triple-digit temperatures.

On the last day of summer vacation, Austin city playgrounds looked more like ghost towns.

"It’s been hot out here," said Austin ISD parent Ruben Rodriguez.

Some families found relief at splash pads on Monday, like the one at Metz Park in East Austin.

"I got my boy running through the water, and I was just getting a little mist," said Rodriguez.

If you thought Monday was hot, Austin ISD’s first day of school on Tuesday, August 20, is forecast to be even hotter.

"We’re expecting it to be the hottest day we've had this whole entire year," said FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Leslie London.

Leslie says the worst of it will be at the end of the school day, especially when you factor in the humidity.

"So from 3-4 p.m., their dismissal time," said Leslie. "That’s when we could be feeling like 109, 110 degrees."

Austin ISD has built shade structures outside many schools. The one at Sanchez Elementary School in East Austin covers the entrance, playground and basketball court. As FOX 7 found out, the structures do work, keeping the surface temperature 20 or more degrees cooler.

Thankfully, AISD buses are air-conditioned, though there have been issues in years past with A/C in schools themselves. At the start of last school year, the A/C was out at McCallum High School and the Liberal Arts and Science Academy. No issues are expected on Tuesday, and FOX 7 was told A/C problems are becoming less common thanks to upgrades from the 2022 bond.

"It’s just going to be really important for everyone to make sure that those kiddos are staying hydrated, that they're taking breaks and not overdoing it too much," said Capt. Christa Stedman of Austin-Travis County EMS.

MORE STORIES:

Stedman is anticipating an increase in heat-related calls, and is urging parents and teachers to keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion, especially in young kids who are less able to regulate their body temperature.

"Look out for things like excessive sweating," said Stedman. "If their skin is hot to the touch. If they're complaining of excessive thirst, dizziness, nausea, vomiting."

"I’ve had heat exhaustion before, and I know how that feels," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says he’ll be taking precautions when he sends his 13-year-old daughter back to school on Tuesday.

"Definitely I'm going to send a little canteen with some ice water to just keep her hydrated," said Rodriguez.