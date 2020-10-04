Austin ISD releases COVID-19 protocols for bus transportation

With Austin ISD opening its campuses Monday to 25 percent of its student population, the district is laying out its COVID-19 protocols for school buses.

The protocols, which were announced Saturday, say everyone will be required to wear a mask. Parents are asked to screen their child for COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature check, each morning. The district says parents should not send their students to school if they are sick, have symptoms, or have a temperature at 100.0 or greater.

Before students are allowed to board, their temperatures will be taken with a touchless thermometer. Employees will wear masks, gloves, and face shields while they go through that process.

If a child registers a temperature at or above 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit, they will be sent home with their parents, so the district is asking parents to accompany students to and from the bus stop and school in case this happens. If a parent/guardian is not available, separate transportation to the campus will be provided.

Only one student will be allowed in each seat and the district says buses will be regularly disinfected and have hand sanitizer.

To reduce virus exposure on buses, the district is encouraging families to drop off or walk with their students to school.

Austin ISD says, a few weeks from now, the plan is to move to 50 percent capacity, but that could change, depending on recommendations from local health officials.

On campus, students will be required to wear face coverings, but bandanas and gaiters will not be allowed. Social distancing will be enforced and sanitizer will be available throughout each building.

A daily symptom screening app will let students know whether they can enter campus buildings.

