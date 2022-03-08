Rosedale School celebrates grand opening of new modernized campus

article

Austin ISD and the Rosedale School celebrated the grand opening of the new modernized campus this week. On Monday, families, teachers, and community members joined AISD and Rosedale leadership to celebrate the milestone.

Rosedale serves students from ages 3-22 with severe special needs, including children who are medically fragile or need intensive behavioral support.

The newly modernized facility is thoughtfully designed to support individually tailored programs for its students and to create a welcoming, empowering, and community-focused school.

"The vision for the new Rosedale School has been years in the making, and it is so rewarding to finally celebrate the grand opening alongside our families, friends, and community partners," said Rosedale Principal Elizabeth Dickey. "I want to thank everyone who was involved in making this campus a reality. Every student needs an educational environment that allows them to be successful, and that’s exactly what this building achieves. With customized spaces that allow for increased student mobility, the new Rosedale has everything our community needs and more. I am so proud and grateful for the progress we’ve achieved together."

The living room is a central common area that is connected to shared community spaces and the distinct learning neighborhoods on campus.

The campus is organized into distinct learning neighborhoods for Medically Fragile, Behavioral, Transition to Life in the Community, and shared community spaces which are all connected to a central common area, known as the living room.

Sensory design considerations that inspire discovery and movement can be found throughout the campus, as well as outdoor learning areas, specialized equipment, and space for a pediatric clinic partner dedicated to the care of children with complex medical issues.

"This is a remarkable milestone for the Rosedale community, and all of us at Austin ISD. The 2017 Bond Program was designed to provide modernized spaces for all students that allow them to learn in the way that’s best for them. That’s what we have achieved at the new Rosedale," said Superintendent Dr. Stephanie S. Elizalde. "From top to bottom, this campus is custom-built to meet the needs of the district’s most vulnerable students. I want to congratulate Principal Dickey and the entire Rosedale community. Welcome to your new home!"

Sensory design considerations that inspire discovery and movement can be found throughout the campus

For more information on the Rosedale modernization, visit www.AISDFuture.com.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Texas students push back against book bans for censoring LGBTQ, racial justice issues

Dell Children's Comprehensive Care Clinic to move to Rosedale School

Austin ISD lifts mask mandate for students

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter