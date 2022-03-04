Dell Children's Comprehensive Care Clinic to move to Rosedale School

Dell Children's Medical Groups has announced its Children's Comprehensive Care Clinic will relocate from Capital Plaza to Austin ISD's new Rosedale School campus.

The Children’s Comprehensive Care clinic is a primary care clinic dedicated to the care of children with complex medical issues. A long-term lease agreement with AISD allows for the clinic to be relocated in the new Rosedale School at 7505 Silvercrest Dr.

The new location is also designed to maximize the health and development for children with significant special needs and will allow for enhanced resources and larger family-focused events. The clinic is expected to open in Fall 2022.

"We are thrilled to bring Dell Children’s Comprehensive Care clinic to the new Rosedale campus," said Christopher Born, president of Dell Children’s Medical Center. "This AISD collaboration will better serve this fragile population, allowing easy access for life-sustaining medications, treatments and programs."

(Dell Children's Comprehensive Care Clinic)

Rosedale School serves about 100 students who have significant disabilities, including children who are medically fragile or who need intensive behavioral support.

The Children’s Comprehensive Care clinic and Rosedale School serve the same patient population. The Children’s Comprehensive Care clinic will continue to care for patients not enrolled in Rosedale School.

Philanthropic support for this project to serve children and families is being raised through Dell Children's Foundation. To learn more about giving and recognition opportunities, click here.

