Austin ISD students return to campus for first day of new school year

More than 74,000 students returned to Austin ISD Monday.

Superintendent Matias Segura toured several campuses to celebrate the first day, including one school close to his heart: Kocurek Elementary in South Austin.

He attended kindergarten through fifth grade there and his mother was a teacher at the school.

"It’s surreal being back here, just welcoming our students, just getting ready for a great, great school year" Segura said.

Kocurek is also one of 74 campuses where students are receiving free breakfast and lunch.

Student ambassadors at Pleasant Hill Elementary showed Mayor Kirk Watson and school administrators what their school is all about.

"We were nervous to see the superintendent and the mayor at the same time but we get to show them around, show them the teachers, the students," a student named Jaden said.

As a former AISD student, Segura said student success is based on being themselves.

"I think at the end of the day we want happy vibrant students who feel comfortable in their own skin and that’s what we’re all about here at AISD," Segura said.

Executive Director of Transportation Kris Hafezizadeh said his department has enough bus drivers as students get back on the bus this week. He also urged parents to make sure students have water whether that’s on the bike, walk or bus ride to school.

"Put your cellphone away while you’re driving the car, especially around our schools," said Hafezizadeh.