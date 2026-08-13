2 Austin ISD middle schools receive 'F' rating for 5th consecutive time

The Brief Austin ISD has received its TEA ratings for the 2025-26 school year Two middle schools received their fifth consecutive ‘F’ rating Heading into the 2026-27 school year, the district will open with 57 A or B-rated campuses and 25 D or F-rated campuses



Two Austin ISD schools have received their fifth consecutive failing rating by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

The district said this could prompt some form of future intervention by the state.

Austin ISD ratings

Dig deeper:

According to Austin ISD, the district earned its first B rating for the first time in four years from the TEA. They also said the number of campuses with an A or B rating is on the rise.

The TEA ratings are based on student performance during the 2025-26 school year.

So, heading into the 2026-27 school year, the district will open with 57 A or B-rated campuses and 25 D or F-rated campuses.

By the numbers:

Austin ISD said since 2024:

The number of campuses receiving an A or B increased 42%, from 43 in 2024 to 61 in 2026.

The number of campuses receiving a D or F decreased 35%, from 48 in 2024 to 31 in 2026.

Below is the total number of Austin ISD campuses receiving each rating:

A: 28

B: 33

C: 22

D: 11

F: 20

Failing Austin ISD schools

Big picture view:

Burnet and Webb middle schools received an F rating for the fifth straight year. The district said this could prompt some form of future intervention by the state.

The district changed campus leadership at Burnet and Webb middle schools and made scheduling changes that will help with daily instruction in math and language arts.

In addition, six of the Austin ISD campuses that received a D or F rating have been consolidated.

"Our job is not done," Superintendent Matias Segura said. "We will continue to face our challenges head-on, building on what has worked and refining what hasn’t. If we stay focused, we believe that we will have zero F-rated campuses by this time next year."

What's next:

The district will discuss the ratings during the school board meeting Thursday night.

The TEA will formally release the school ratings across Texas on Friday, August 14.

Austin ISD superintendent speaks on ratings

What they're saying:

"We believe every child — no matter their ZIP code — deserves a great education," said Austin ISD Superintendent Matias Segura. "The latest ratings from the state reflect the hard work of our students, the support of their families, and the dedication of teachers, principals and other educators throughout Austin ISD."

"With the support of our community, we have made targeted investments in teacher pay, mental health support for students, and ensuring educators have access to high-quality instructional materials and robust professional learning. The greatest investments have been made on campuses where the need is greatest. Because of this systemic focus, our students across the district are gaining deeper mastery of core subjects and expanding their access to advanced academic pathways," Superintendent Segura added.