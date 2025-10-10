Austin ISD's consolidation plan continues to get more pushback

The Brief Parents are continuing to push back against Austin ISD's proposed consolidation plan The AISD consolidation and boundary plan would close 13 schools. Seven of those schools have failing grades from TEA The school district is planning to hold three virtual community discussions later this month and one in early November



The pushback intensified on Friday to the plan to close and consolidate several schools in Austin. A protest rally followed a contentious school board meeting Thursday night.

The plan is an effort to address a major budget shortfall for Austin ISD.

The people in a group that stood along Airport Blvd. Friday morning tried to attract the attention of the rush hour commuters, and hoped to send a message to Austin ISD.

They are upset Govalle Elementary, which was recently rebuilt, may be repurposed for a non-zoned Montessori program.

"What saddens me about the takeover is the fact that this is not the first time that Govalle has had to fight for our school," said Tommie Soliz.

Soliz says she attended Govalle as a child. She returned to the school to be a teacher assistant in the special needs program.

"My concern is, what's going to happen to them? We have no answers about what's really going on," said Soliz.

AISD's proposed consolidation plan

The AISD consolidation and boundary plan would close 13 schools. Seven of those schools have failing grades from TEA.

On Thursday night at the AISD school board meeting, parents from several neighborhoods facing change came looking for answers.

"Three years ago, AISD tried to rezone us from Kiker, which is a 15-minute walk, to a school that required driving several miles on MoPac. This proposal repeats that mistake," said a South Austin parent who spoke during the board meeting.

The plan could eventually become a ballot box issue, according to Brian Smith with St. Edwards University.

"The danger, of course, is losing political office. The other danger is losing the goodwill of the community," said Smith.

Local schools, especially elementary schools, Smith noted, have deep foundations in neighborhoods.

"For the community, it means a part of their identity is gone and has moved somewhere else. And that's a difficult thing," said Smith.

The battle for both sides could be a no winner.

"It is an absolutely no-win situation. You can't claim political credit for closing down someone's school, and by addressing a budget shortfall, it means you're just doing your job. There are no winners anytime there are school closures," said Smith.

At Thursday’s board meeting, Adam Sparks suggested looking at the 2019 school closure plan to address the current budget shortfall.

"The campuses of Metz and Brooke are still empty. You can make $15 million by selling those two immediately. Those people did hard things. Those people had shared suffering for the Austin community. And did AISD get better? Are we going to be here seven years from now? Everybody in this room knows the answer is yes to that. We need the trustees to say to the district, please present us with multiple plans on November 6," said Sparks.

During the meeting, AISD superintendent Matias Segura appeared to defend some of the big expenditures made by the district.

Segura said that every two years, AISD spends between $6 and $8 million to have its own classroom curriculum. The material is available at no cost from TEA, but Segura indicated the district preferred to spend more to have more control over classroom content.

The school district is planning to hold three virtual community discussions later this month and one in early November.