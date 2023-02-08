Austin lawyer speaks on Gov. Abbott's diversity memo
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott is telling state agencies, diversity should not be considered in employment-hiring practices.
Reporter Kate McGee at the Texas Tribune writes," Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week - that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against - is illegal in hiring.
In a memo written Monday and obtained by the Texas Tribune, Abbott's chief of staff Gardner pate told agency leaders that using DEI policies violates federal and state employment laws, and hiring cannot be based on factors ‘other than merit.’"
RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring
Austin Kaplan from the Kaplan Law Firm, who specializes in employment and civil rights law, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss.