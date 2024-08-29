Austin leaders have plan to fight fires using AI

The brief City of Austin leaders have plans to fight fires using AI Austin Energy and AFD are working together to improve response times



Austin city leaders have a plan to fight fires using artificial intelligence. First responders added AI technology to their tool belts to increase fire response times.

Justice Jones, the wildfire mitigation officer for the City of Austin and Austin Fire Department, addressed how the new system would benefit the city.

"It could be a game changer for us," said Justice Jones. "Responding to fires quickly is the key to maintaining their size, and the size relates to the impact that they have."

Austin Energy partnered with the Austin Fire Department on the project to improve response time and fire detection.

Chris Vetromile is the Austin Energy Wildfire Division Manager.

"Pano AI is one of the leading cameras. It's the leading company doing this with their AI technology," stated Chris Vetromile. "So you don't have to have a person doing it anymore."

Vetromile described the technology as the modern-day version of lookout towers, where someone would physically sit and watch for smoke on the horizon.

"This will shave that valuable time off us being able to locate the fire or triangulate that fire and respond quickly," said Jones.

The program works by sending automatic alerts to Austin Energy and the local fire departments when a fire is detected.

"We're leveraging all available technologies that are at our disposal to give ourselves an edge to be more effective in protecting our community," said Jones.

The Pano AI system will expand beyond Austin's city limits, covering most of Travis County and parts of Hays, Williamson, Bastrop, and Burnet Counties.

The Shepherd Mountain Neighborhood Association President shared how the new system makes her feel.

"It really feels good to know that the city has our backs with wildfire," said Marisa Lipscher.

Through the full deployment of AI driven by early wildfire detection, first responders are hopeful this will assist in protecting Texans and their property.