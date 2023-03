A Travis County jury convicted 31-year-old Frank Lee Nobles of murder on March 9.

Austin police arrested Nobles in November 2021 and charged him with the murder of 20-year-old Iyanna Jahnee Dukes, which took place in September 2021.

"Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim's family."