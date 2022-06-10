Austin man gets over 18 years in prison for robbing multiple convenience stores
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin man has been sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison for robbing Austin-area convenience stores while brandishing a firearm in 2021.
David Olmos, 35, pled guilty in January to one count of interfering with commerce by threats or violence and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
According to court documents, in May 2021, Olmos robbed two convenience stores at gunpoint while he was on a personal recognizance bond for a pending state-court case. In both robberies, Olmos approached the clerk and asked for a cigarillo or cigarettes. When the clerks turned away, he displayed a handgun and demanded money from the registers.
On May 25, 2021, Olmos was arrested after having committed multiple other violent crimes, including other commercial robberies and a carjacking.
The Austin Police Department said at the time of his arrest, he was connected to a series of ten aggravated robberies in ten days in the Austin area.
Olmos reportedly confessed at the time to the following robberies that occurred from May 15 to May 25:
- May 15: Rutland Food Store at 1747 Rutland Drive in North Austin
- May 18: Circle K Convenience Store at 933 E. Rundberg Lane in Northeast Austin
- May 18: Brodie Food Mart at 7612 Brodie Lane in Southwest Austin
- May 20: Shop and Carry at 8422 S. Congress Avenue in South Austin
- May 20: Citgo gas station at 7612 Bluff Springs Road in south Travis County
- May 22: 7 Days Food Store at 1025 W. Stassney Lane in South Austin
- May 22: Food Spot at 2538 Elmont Drive in the Riverside area
- May 23: Robbery of a person at 10800 N. Lamar Boulevard in North Austin
- May 23: Robbery of a person at 11331 N. Lamar Boulevard in North Austin
- May 25: Carjacking at 4918 Burleson Road in Southeast Austin