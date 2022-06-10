Austin man gets over 18 years in prison for robbing multiple convenience stores

article

An Austin man has been sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison for robbing Austin-area convenience stores while brandishing a firearm in 2021.

David Olmos, 35, pled guilty in January to one count of interfering with commerce by threats or violence and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents, in May 2021, Olmos robbed two convenience stores at gunpoint while he was on a personal recognizance bond for a pending state-court case. In both robberies, Olmos approached the clerk and asked for a cigarillo or cigarettes. When the clerks turned away, he displayed a handgun and demanded money from the registers.

On May 25, 2021, Olmos was arrested after having committed multiple other violent crimes, including other commercial robberies and a carjacking.

The Austin Police Department said at the time of his arrest, he was connected to a series of ten aggravated robberies in ten days in the Austin area.

Olmos reportedly confessed at the time to the following robberies that occurred from May 15 to May 25: