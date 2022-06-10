Expand / Collapse search

Austin man gets over 18 years in prison for robbing multiple convenience stores

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
article

David Olmos (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin man has been sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison for robbing Austin-area convenience stores while brandishing a firearm in 2021.

David Olmos, 35, pled guilty in January to one count of interfering with commerce by threats or violence and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents, in May 2021, Olmos robbed two convenience stores at gunpoint while he was on a personal recognizance bond for a pending state-court case. In both robberies, Olmos approached the clerk and asked for a cigarillo or cigarettes. When the clerks turned away, he displayed a handgun and demanded money from the registers.

On May 25, 2021, Olmos was arrested after having committed multiple other violent crimes, including other commercial robberies and a carjacking.

APD arrests suspect involved in multiple aggravated robberies

David Olmos has been arrested in connection with ten aggravated robberies in ten days in the Austin area.

The Austin Police Department said at the time of his arrest, he was connected to a series of ten aggravated robberies in ten days in the Austin area.

Olmos reportedly confessed at the time to the following robberies that occurred from May 15 to May 25:

  • May 15: Rutland Food Store at 1747 Rutland Drive in North Austin
  • May 18: Circle K Convenience Store at 933 E. Rundberg Lane in Northeast Austin
  • May 18: Brodie Food Mart at 7612 Brodie Lane in Southwest Austin
  • May 20: Shop and Carry at 8422 S. Congress Avenue in South Austin
  • May 20: Citgo gas station at 7612 Bluff Springs Road in south Travis County
  • May 22: 7 Days Food Store at 1025 W. Stassney Lane in South Austin
  • May 22: Food Spot at 2538 Elmont Drive in the Riverside area
  • May 23: Robbery of a person at 10800 N. Lamar Boulevard in North Austin
  • May 23: Robbery of a person at 11331 N. Lamar Boulevard in North Austin
  • May 25: Carjacking at 4918 Burleson Road in Southeast Austin