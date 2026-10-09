Austin man sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking

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The Brief An Austin man was found guilty of possession of cocaine and psilocin with intent to deliver He was later sentenced to 15 years in prison



An Austin man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking.

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, on Oct. 2, a jury found Joe Rodriguez, 63, of Austin, guilty of possession of cocaine and psilocin with intent to deliver.

He was later sentenced to 15 years in prison in each case, with the sentences running concurrently.

Timeline:

An investigation began in July 2023 and ran through December 2023. Austin Police Department detectives received information that Rodriguez was running an illegal drug trafficking operation.

Surveillance on Rodriguez was conducted at his apartment on Ranch Road 620 in Austin. On multiple occasions, Rodriguez was seen engaging in "behavior indicative of drug trafficking."

In December 2023, detectives executed a search warrant at Rodriguez's home. During the search, significant amounts of cocaine and psilocin, commonly known as mushrooms, as well as digital scales, baggies and a document listing prices for drugs.

An AR-15-style pistol and a 9mm gun were also found in Rodriguez's bedroom.

Video evidence was presented to the jury in which Rodriguez was seen cooking crack cocaine.

Prosecutors also provided evidence of Rodriguez serving a prison sentence in 1990 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

What they're saying:

"The verdict sends a message that drug traffickers pushing poison for profit in Williamson County will be held accountable," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "My office remains committed to the prosecution of these insidious crimes and to the promotion of community safety."