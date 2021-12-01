Austin Mayor Steve Adler appointed to new cybersecurity advisory committee

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has been appointed to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Advisory Committee. Mayor Adler was one of 23 members added to the new committee.

He will serve a two-year term, according to the White House’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

"One of the scariest, silent challenges Austin faces is ensuring cyber security for our infrastructure and operations," Adler said. "It is an honor to be appointed by the Biden Administration to serve on the first CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee."

The CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee is tasked with making recommendations to CISA Director Jen Easterly on matters related to the development, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, planning, and training related to the cybersecurity mission of the agency operating within the US Department of Homeland Security.

"We’re at a pivotal moment in our history—one that demands we think anew about ensuring the security and resilience of our digital infrastructure in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. That’s why I couldn’t be more pleased that some of our nation’s best thinkers have agreed to join our Cybersecurity Advisory Committee," said CISA Director Jen Easterly. "I look forward to partnering with these distinguished leaders from across industry, academia, and government to tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time."

The CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting on December 10.

The members of the committee are:

Mr. Steve Adler, Mayor, City of Austin, Texas

Ms. Marene Allison, Chief Information Security Officer, Johnson & Johnson

Ms. Lori Beer, Chief Information Officer, JPMorgan Chase

Mr. Robert Chesney, James A. Baker III Chair in the Rule of Law and World Affairs, University of Texas School of Law

Mr. Thomas Fanning, Chairman, President and CEO, Southern Company

Ms. Vijaya Gadde, Legal, Public Policy & Trust and Safety Lead, Twitter

Dr. Patrick Gallagher, Chancellor, University of Pittsburg

Mr. Ronald Green, Executive Vice President and Chief Security Officer, Mastercard

Ms. Niloofar Razi Howe, Board Member, Tenable

Mr. Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer, Mandiant

Mr. Jeff Moss, President, DEF CON Communications

Ms. Nuala O’Connor, Senior Vice President & Chief Counsel, Digital Citizenship, Walmart

Ms. Nicole Perlroth, Cybersecurity Journalist

Mr. Matthew Prince, Chief Executive Officer, Cloudflare

Mr. Ted Schlein, General Partner, Kleiner Perkins; and Caufield & Byers

Mr. Stephen Schmidt, Chief Information Security Officer, Amazon Web Services

Ms. Suzanne Spaulding, Senior Advisor for Homeland Security, CSIS

Mr. Alex Stamos, Partner, Krebs Stamos Group

Dr. Kate Starbird, Associate Professor, Human Centered Design & Engineering, University of Washington

Mr. George Stathakopoulos, Vice President of Corporate Information Security, Apple

Brigadier General Alicia Tate-Nadeau (ARNG-Ret.), Director, Illinois Emergency Management Agency

Ms. Nicole Wong, Principal, NWong Strategies

Mr. Chris Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Strategy, and Ventures, Microsoft

