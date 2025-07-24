Austin man gets 18-year sentence for killing stepdaughter's boyfriend

article

The Brief Joshua Fernando Trezaratti was sentenced to 18 years in prison for a 2023 murder. He fatally shot his stepdaughter's boyfriend, Joshua Rivera, claiming Rivera touched his wife. Trezaratti admitted to shooting Rivera multiple times to ensure he was dead.



A Travis County jury has sentenced a man to prison for fatally shooting his stepdaughter's boyfriend in 2023.

Joshua Fernando Trezaratti's arrest documents from 2023 said he claimed to have killed the victim for touching Trezaratti's wife inappropriately.

Austin man convicted of 2023 murder

The latest:

Trezaratti's trial began on July 14 with jury selection, and he was found guilty on July 17. On Friday, the jury decided on a sentence of 18 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorneys Emily Scholten and Eran Sharon presented the case against Trezaratti with the support of Investigators Mike Henderson and John Holliday, Victim Counselor Larissa Youngblood, Paralegal Raquel Sanchez, and Legal Secretary Chardell Johnson. Austin Police Department Detective Kendric Witt investigated Trezaratti’s case.

What they're saying:

"Our office is grateful to our committed staff and law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to hold the defendant accountable and seek justice for the victim and their family," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "We hope this verdict continues to help the victim’s family with their healing journey."

Murder of Joshua Rivera

The backstory:

Trezaratti, 48, was arrested on Oct. 25, 2023, for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Joshua Rivera, who was dating Trezaratti's stepdaughter at the time.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 7 in 2023, Trezaratti claimed that Rivera had a history of abuse against Trezaratti's stepdaughter. The defendant also claimed Rivera had made sexual advances toward Trezaratti's wife and had verbally threatened both women in the past.

On the day of Rivera's death, Trezaratti is alleged to have instructed his wife to lead Rivera to believe she was alone at the home when he came over. During that visit, Rivera allegedly touched Trezaratti's wife inappropriately and made several advances toward her.

Shortly after, Trezaratti confronted Rivera with a gun, and after a brief struggle between the men, Trezaratti ultimately shot the other man. He reportedly told detectives he initially shot Rivera twice, then several more times in the back when he turned to flee, then again when the man fell to the ground.

When asked why he shot Rivera so many times, Trezaratti is reported to have said he "wanted to make sure he was ------- dead" and "there was no way he was going to let him live" because "I know how the law works. He was probably going to sue me. His parents could sue me."

Trezaratti was indicted for murder on Dec 11, 2023.