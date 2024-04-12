Austin musician arrested for killing his parents in McClennan County

An Austin musician is facing capital murder charges after deputies say he killed his parents.

Dillon Bridgers mug shot (McClennan County Sheriff's Office)

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Dillon Bridgers was booked into the McClennan County jail.

Bridgers is accused of shooting his mother and stepfather inside a home in West, a town just north of Waco.

According to arrest paperwork, deputies became aware of the disturbance after Bridgers' mother called 911.

Police say audio from the call includes sounds of Bridgers yelling at the victim, as well as gunshots and the sounds of someone falling to the ground.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, Bridgers called 911 to confess to the double murder.