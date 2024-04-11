Lee County deputies search for murder suspects caught on camera

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened on March 5 at a property on the 1100 block of County Road 123 in Ledbetter.

In surveillance video provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two suspects can be seen walking up the property.

"This is an interesting homicide in the sense that the entire thing was caught on video from start to finish. It occurred mostly outdoors," Sgt. Jeff Gogolewski with LCSO said.

The suspects approach a RV, which is behind a mobile home, and knock.

"They totally bypassed the first trailer, which tells us that they knew that the RV was back there to begin with. When they walked back there, you can see them make contact with the victim shortly thereafter," Gogolewski said.

After waiting a few moments, investigators say the victim was shot. The suspects appeared to have taken some things, too.

"They took measures to conceal their identities by using gloves and covering their faces," Sheriff Garrett Durrenberger said.

"This was not a random act. This wasn't just an act of chance. This was absolutely a targeted event," Gogolewski said.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Carlos Ramone Greene.

Durrenberger says Greene lived in the RV. His driver's license lists a College Station address as home.

Durrenberger says homicides in the county are rare, with an average of one or two a year.

"This is our first homicide of the year, and we hope the last," he said.

They're working with all the evidence and following leads every day to solve it.

"Anytime you have a homicide, you want to get justice for the victim and the victim's family, and that's what we're working towards. Somebody out there knows something," Durrenberger said.

"Eventually these perpetrators are going to get caught. You can't deny justice. It's just a matter of getting the public to help us speed up that process, because we do have to wait on the labs and stuff like that," Gogolewski said.

If you have any information, you can reach out to LCSO or Crimestoppers. There may be a reward available.