Suspects at-large after carjacking, high-speed chase in Leander

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said it’s looking for two men who stole a car in Leander early Wednesday morning and then led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Security cameras captured the moment the stolen car came barreling through a stop sign near US 183 and FM 2243 around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10.

The driver crashed the vehicle into the railing on the other side of the street. A minute or two later, police surrounded it.

The dramatic ending to the chase started about three miles north of Baker Lane and County Road 270 in Leander.

The sheriff's office said a caller reported two men stole his car with guns.

Deputies were able to detain one person at the crash sight for questioning. The other two fled into the woods behind a neighborhood.

"Surprised," said Richard Rives, a neighbor behind FM 2243. "Cause I didn't know about it until a neighbor showed me pictures of a police car."

Neighbors behind FM 2243 said they weren't expecting to see police lights on their street around Wednesday morning.

"Quiet, yeah, very quiet," said Rives. "We don’t get many people coming down here at the end of a cul-de-sac."

Again, they were surprised to see what they'd find on their ring camera.

"We went back on our ring camera and just kind of saw a car speeding past around 4:38 in the morning, and then around 4:44 we saw a police car just going really slow," said Alyson White, a neighbor.

The sheriff's office said it used K9s to track the other two suspects down, but they could not find them.

As shocked as they are, neighbors aren't too worried.

"Usually when stuff happens around here, they’re usually really quick to respond to stuff, and they usually find stuff that happens really quick," said White.

"I have plenty of security, our neighbors watch out for each other, and I trust the Williamson police," said Rives.

The sheriff's office said there's no ongoing threat to the public, and they are asking for the public's help in locating the two suspects.

If you think you might know something, the sheriff’s office asks you to contact the Criminal Investigations Division.