City of Austin to host New Year's Eve celebration at Auditorium Shores

Austinites can come ring in 2023 with the city's annual Austin's New Year celebration at Auditorium Shores this Saturday.

The event will feature live performances, concessions, and a dynamic fireworks display at midnight. The lawn will open at 6 p.m., and guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs to comfortably enjoy the evening’s festivities.

The event will feature live performances by El Combo Oscuro, Taméca Jones, The Texas Gentlemen, and Extragrams.

Guests will also be able to enjoy food from 10 food trucks, including Burro Cheese Kitchen, Amy’s Ice Cream, Garbo's Lobster and Shawarma Point. For the first time, beer, wine and champagne will be available for purchase for guests who are 21 and older, in a designated beer hall.

The fireworks show will take place at midnight, instead of 10 p.m. as in years past, says the city, following a New Year’s countdown at 11:55 p.m.

ADA-accessible, paid parking will be available in RiverSouth Garage (entrance off Riverside Drive), One Texas Center and Palmer Event Center. Road closures in the Bouldin neighborhood start at 5 p.m. with a full South 1st Street Bridge closure at 10:30 p.m.

Attendees can view a street closure and parking map here and can reserve their parking space through the event’s parking partner Pavemint for RiverSouth and One Texas Center.

For more information about Austin’s New Year, click here.