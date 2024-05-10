Austin man arrested after returning stolen rifle in Gillespie County: GCSO

Police have made an arrest in connection to a residential burglary in Gillespie County.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to a burglary that took place at a residence in the 3900 block of Keese Road.

The homeowner, who was not home at the time, had received notification via security camera that someone was in the residence.

Security camera footage shows a man in his early 20s walking around inside the residence, leaving through the front door with at least one rifle in his hand.

There had been no forced entry as the front door had been left unlocked.

On Tuesday evening, deputies were able to gather some information, which included a person seeing the male suspect and the vehicle he was driving while trespassing on a separate piece of property earlier in the day.

At around 11:15 p.m., deputies received a call from the original complainant indicating that the male subject had entered the residence a second time, around 8 p.m., and turned the security camera around that was in the residence.

Gillespie County officials were able to identify the suspect in the burglary as 20-year-old Eric Matthew Levan of Austin.

An arrest warrant was secured, and communication was made with a family member of the suspect.

On Thursday, Levan turned himself in to the Gillespie County Jail. Police say he was cooperative, and that he had returned the stolen property when he had returned to the property the second time.