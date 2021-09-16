Austin nightclub homicide suspect apprehended in Massachusetts

The man wanted for a homicide that happened outside of an Austin nightclub has been apprehended in Massachusetts. He is being held on a $1 million dollar bond and is awaiting extradition back to Texas.

Massachusetts State Police (MSP) says that 23-year-old Denis Alexis Ocampo-Maldonado, also known as Marko Castro, was found in New Bedford.

During the course of their investigation, investigators learned that Ocampo-Maldonado, who is a native of Honduras, had ties to New Bedford.

MSP’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, U.S. Marshals, and the New Bedford Police Department developed information that Ocampo-Maldonado may have been preparing to flee the country and the joint investigation identified an address of interest.

Photo of Denis Alexis Ocampo-Maldonado courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

Officials say surveillance was set up at the address and they observed a vehicle with Texas license plates in the area.

A perimeter was set up around the building and the MSP apprehension team went to the door.

MSP says while there were some attempts at provocation but the team was ultimately able to search the property and located Ocampo-Maldonado in a second-floor apartment.

Ocampo-Maldonado was taken into custody and transported to State Police-Dartmouth Barracks where he was booked as a fugitive from justice on an Austin warrant for first-degree murder.

WHY OCAMPO-MALDONADO WAS WANTED

Ocampo-Maldonado is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Jocson Antonio Zelaya Blanco.

The Austin Police Department says on September 12 it received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a person who had been shot outside of a nightclub located in the 7600 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

When officers arrived they were directed to Blanco who had been shot several times and was laying in the parking lot.

The Austin Fire Department arrived on scene and began life-saving measures but Blanco was pronounced dead around 2:47 a.m.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on September 13 and determined it was a homicide.

