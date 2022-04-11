Austin nonprofits get new refrigerated box truck to help feed families

article

No Kid Hungry Texas and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area unveiled a new refrigerated box truck that's set to help provide nutritious meals to hundreds of families in need.

The truck was made possible thanks to a $15,000 grant from No Kid Hungry which helps provide after-school suppers and snacks for 5,000 children at apartment complexes each week. The grant is part of more than $40,000 No Kid Hungry has provided the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We’re committed to building strong futures for boys and girls across the Austin region, and access to nutritious meals each and every day is a vital component of that," said Misti Potter, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area, in a news release. "This grant from No Kid Hungry will help us reach even more kids with the meals they need to grow up healthy and strong."

Officials say today as many as one in four kids in Texas could be facing hunger. Afterschool meals, like those that the Boys & Girls Clubs provide, help ensure kids get the nutrition they need to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.

"Two years into the pandemic, we know many families continue to face hardship and uncertainty. Thanks to the Boys & Girls Clubs, one thing they can count on is healthy meals for their kids. We’re proud to support their work and help meet a crucial need in our community," said Mia Medina, program manager at No Kid Hungry Texas.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter