Austin nurses plan to go on strike Dec. 6

Ascension Seton Medical Center issued a response to a "National Nurses United" strike planned for next week.

It is expected to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6:45 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:45 a.m.

Hospital officials said they are prepared to stay open and care for patients during that time, using a staffing agency that specializes in "work stoppage events."

However, they said the agency requires them to commit to a minimum of four days' work for any registered nurse staff who is temporarily replaced. Meaning that RNs who don't work on Dec. 6 won't be able to start working again until Dec. 10.

National Nurses United announced the strike to protest what they called unsafe conditions caused by a lack of necessary equipment and staffing issues.